David Jude Jolicoeur, famously known as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the US hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died at the age of 54. His death was confirmed by his representative, Tony Forguson who did not give further details.

Although the cause of death is still unknown, Jolicoeur had revealed he was battling congestive heart failure in recent years. They were part of the hip-hop tribute at the Grammy Awards last week but Trugoy was not onstage with his fellow bandmates.

Born in Brooklyn, he met Vincent Mason (Pasemaster Mase) and Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos) in Long Island, where he grew up, to form the rap group. Following his death, tributes for the rap icon have flooded social media from both fellow rap artists and fans.

Rapper Big Daddy Kane said on Instagram : “Dave! It was an honor to share so many stages with you.” Rapper Erik Sermon also said: “This one hurts. From Long Island from one of the best rap groups in Hiphop #Delasoil Dave has passed away you will be missed…RIP.”

Also on Instragram, Young Guru added : “Rest in peace my brother. You were loved. I love you brother we are here for you. Smiles I love you bro. This is crazy.”

DJ Samtex wrote : “Unfortunately we lost another legend. Rest in power Dave aka Trugoy the Dove, co-founder of pioneering, innovative, legendary Rap group De La Soul. Incredibly heart wrenching news. Deepest condolences to Posdnous, Maseo, & his family.

De La Soul, regarded as one of the most innovative groups in rap history, released their studio album 3 Feet High And Rising in 1989 and was praised for being a more light-hearted and positive counterpart to more charged rap offerings than N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton, which was released a year earlier.

Jolicoeur said Trugoy was backwards for “yogurt” but he had been going by the name Dave more recently. The band signalled the beginning of alternative hip-hop by sampling everyone from Johnny Cash and Steely Dan to Hall & Oates.