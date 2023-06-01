Disneyland Paris, one of the most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers, has warned visitors of possible disruption and cancellations due to a planned strike by its staff on June 3 over a half-term break.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday (June 1), Disneyland Paris however said it’s Disney Parks and Hotels will remain open but customers have the option to postpone their visit to a later date.

According to reports , the latest walkout comes after 1,000 employers staged a strike on Tuesday (May 30) to highlight their demands for higher pay, forcing cancellation of the traditional 11am parade as the Park’s Main Street was occupied by protesters.

The strikers have demanded a monthly pay increase of €200, in line with inflation in addition to increased mileage allowances and more flexible scheduling. Disneyland Paris reportedly offered some measures, but union representatives said these “were not enough”.

Due to the possible disruption, would-be-visitors have been told they can get their dated tickets modified or refunded free of charge, until the day of their visit. It added: “For undated tickets, you can cancel or modify your visit date on our registration platform until 10am. on the day without invalidating your ticket (subject to its expiration date).

“If you have booked paid services in addition to your access to the Disney Park(s) (e.g. Disney Premier Access, Secure your seat, etc.) and we are unable to provide them, they will be refunded on request. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”