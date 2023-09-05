News you can trust since 1849
EastEnders spoilers: BBC One soap confirms Patsy Kensit will return as Emma Harding and will clash with Ben

A character who is hated by fans and residents alike is set to return to EastEnders - here’s who and when

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Further trouble looks to be heading to Walford, as it has been confirmed that Emma Harding - played by Patsy Kensit - is returning to EastEnders. As well as her return being imminent, further details surrounding her reappearance have also been revealed.

It comes as EastEnders recently played out explosive scenes as Michelle Collins reprised her role as Cindy Beale after fans were led to believe she was ‘killed off’ in prison 25 years ago.

And now, Harding is back to cause chaos. She was branded ‘unlikeable’ by fans when she was last featured on the soap, mainly due to her abandoning her terminally ill child when she needed her most.

She is the mother of the recently deceased Lola Pearce-Brown, who died earlier this year after a long brain tumour battle in emotional scenes. Her actions in the show caused those closest to Lola to despise Emma.

    And, as well as disclosing some information regarding her return, EastEnders have also confirmed when she will be back. Fans can expect Patsy to return as Emma on September 11.

    Her return date was seemingly confirmed According to a synopsis on the official EastEnders website. The teaser reads: “Kat is furious about being kept in the dark, Lily struggles with motherhood, and Emma makes an unwelcome return.”

    As predicted, the said return causes her to clash with Ben Mitchell (Max Dowden). The pair could be in for more trouble too, as the following day’s episode reveals that “Ben lays down the law”.

