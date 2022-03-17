England's luckiest stadium at the Six Nations, data reveals
Pure luck or pure skill
As the 2022 Six Nations concludes this Saturday, fans will hope to be the 16th man for the final game of the tournament. But is there a particular stadium that England have excelled in more than others?
Liverugbytickets.co.uk used historic Six Nations statistics from 2000-2022 to discover which stadium England has scored the most tries in.
England's luckiest stadiums
Rank
Stadium
Country
No. of matches
Total tries
Tries per match
1
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Italy
6
30
5
2
Twickenham Stadium, London
England
57
202
3.54
3
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Wales
11
21
1.91
4
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
France
11
18
1.64
5
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Scotland
12
17
1.42
6
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Ireland
6
7
1.17
Liverugbytickets.co.uk can reveal that England’s ‘luckiest’ stadium to play in is the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. England have been victorious in all six games they have played against The Azzurri in their new home, scoring an average of 5 tries per game.
The Roses once again scored 5 tries when they travelled to Rome last month (February 13th), winning the game 33-0.
Completing the top five is Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland. England kicked off their Six Nations campaign at Murrayfield against Scotland, in the worst way possible: losing the evenly matched contest 20-17.
The English have scored 17 tries in 12 games at the stadium (1.42 per match), whereas the Scots average 1.56 tries per game at their home stadium, with both teams scoring 1 try each in this year’s match.
Stadiums with the most tries per match across all Six Nations games
Rank
Stadium
Country
No. of matches
Total tries
Tries per match
1
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Italy
27
142
5.26
2
Twickenham Stadium, London
England
57
294
5.16
3
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Ireland
29
135
4.66
4
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
France
56
233
4.16
5
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Wales
56
218
3.89
6
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Scotland
57
208
3.65