Epic Games Summer Sale : What games are included in up to 75% off sale - including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Hundreds of games have bene discounted by up to 75% as part of the Epic Games Summer Sale - here’s what’s included
Epic Games have launched their big Summer Sale with discounts of up to 75% on some of their biggest games. The sale will run until August 3, making it the perfect time to grab some discounts on games you might have been considering for a while.
For the duration of the sale, Epic Games will also be offering players the chance to earn a little bit back on their PC games in the form of a monetary reward, which can be banked into your account for future purchases. Epic Games has also doubled the usual 5% back from a game purchase, giving players 10% back on sales storewide.
The sale offers gamers the chance to pick up some older games including Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as some new games including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Here’s some of the highlights from the Epic Games Summer Sale.
What games are on sale in the Epic Games Summer Sale
Dead Island 2 - £41.24 (25% off)
Star Trek: Resurgence - £23.76 (25% off)
Red Dead Redemption 2 - £19.79 (67% off)
Crime Boss: Rockay City - £24.49 (30% off)
The Outlast Trials - £20.22 (15% off)
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - £14.99 (50% off)
FIFA 23 - £14.99 (75% off)
Death Stranding: Directors Cut - £17.99 (50% off)
Alan Wake Remastered - £9.99 (60% off)
Star Wars Battlefront: Celebration Edition - £8.74 (75% off)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £44.99 (25% off)
Borderlands 3 - £7.49 (85% off)
Cities: Skylines - £7.49 (70% off)
Far Cry 6 - £12.49 (75% off)