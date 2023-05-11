News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Eurovision 2023: The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey explains history of song contest

Bella Ramsey explains why Adele and America haven’t taken part in Eurovision in hilarious video

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 11th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read

Eurovision 2023 is officially taking place in Liverpool, with just the second Semi Final and the Grand Final to go. As the UK hosts the biggest European song contest, many celebrities have professed their love for the competition – including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey.

In a hilarious new video on social media, actor Bella is interviewed by BBC Eurovision themselves. To the delight of fans, she explains why America isn’t involved in the song contest, why Adele hasn’t represented the UK, and sings a Jedward song.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The star, who is known for her role as Ellie in The Last Of Us, wrote in a caption on Instagram: “Eurovision is one of the greatest things to ever exist. Jedward a close second. So when Jedward performed at Eurovision TWICE I lost my tiny mind. Anyway. Enjoy this. Also I saw Jedward live on the actual day of my 10th birthday, just saying.”

Most Popular

    In the video, Bella attempts to explain the reason behind Eurovision and debunk some common misconceptions. One of the questions put to Bella asked why the UK hasn’t entered Adele for Eurovision 2023.

    The actress said jokingly: “Firstly, I think Adele is probably busy. Secondly, I think it would be a harsh reminder to the juries of why their last relationship ended.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Bella was also asked why America wasn’t a part of the European song contest. Bella joked: “If America were in Eurovision, they’d enter Beyonce or something, and then we’d all just have to go home.”

    When is the second Eurovision Semi Final?

    The second Eurovision Semi Final is on Thursday, May 11. You’ll be able to watch it on BBC One.

    Related topics:2023EurovisionAdeleHistoryThe Last of Us