The remaining Eurovision 2023 tickets are on sale today (Monday, April 24) from midday, with many fans desperate to get their hands on them ahead of the contest in Liverpool . One wrote on Twitter , “Time to clear my calendar again” ahead of the final sale,with another adding: “I NEED those TV final tickets.”

But snagging a place at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena for the Eurovision Grand Final on May 13 is no mean feat. Demand was so high during the latest ticket sale for the contest that the Ticketmaster website crashed.

Lisa Braithwaite, music expert at online ticketing platform Skiddle , has shared her top tips for securing those dream tickets ahead of the sale at 12pm. If you’re not lucky enough to grab Eurovision tickets this time, these pointers may be helpful if you’re looking to bag a spot on any future in-demand events.

Early bird gets the worm

“Look out for any pre-sale or early bird access opportunities for the dates you’re interested in getting tickets for. Signing up for notifications ensures you don’t miss any sale opportunities. Skiddle’s ‘Remind Me’ feature allows you to sign up for notifications on events you are interested in before tickets have gone on general sale.”

Be prepared

“Set alarms or reminders up to 30 mins before the tickets are due to go on sale to allow time to join the virtual queue. Get your laptop, phone or whatever device you want to purchase the tickets on loaded up and ready to go. Ensure your device is connected to wifi to minimise the chances of anything going wrong.”

Maximise your chances

“Load up a second device you could use to try and purchase the tickets on. If you have a friend that’s available, see if they can also log on to try and bag the tickets on your behalf.”

Singer Sam Ryder performs on behalf of the UK during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022. The singer is set to perform as a guest act in Liverpool in May.

Smooth sailing

“You may find that you have a time limit to complete the purchase once you have selected your tickets. Make sure that you are logged into a pre-created account, with your card details saved so that you can checkout quickly without having to search for your wallet and input card details.”

Don’t lose faith