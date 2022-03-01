First News: How to explain world bad news to kids

How to talk to children when the news is scary

by First News Editor in Chief Nicky Cox MBE

1. Don’t try to turn off the news when there is bad news.

Sadly, in the technological world in which we live, adults are no longer in control of how children access information. News comes at us 24 hours a day from dedicated news channels, radio, the internet and newspaper headlines.

Even if you manage to shield your children from all of that, things that happen in the news will be talked about in the school playground or lunch hall. Better that your child is armed with the real facts than hearing exaggerated, second or third-hand versions. Information is better than misinformation.

2. Even if your child doesn’t mention bad news, don't assume they are not troubled by it .

They may be worrying quietly inside. Explain simply what has happened, taking care not to use sensationalised words that tend to be used by the national press.

4. Remind them that there is much more good news than bad news happening.

And that there are many more good people than bad people.

5. Reassure them that they are safe here in the UK.

And that there are lots of security and defence experts working hard to settle the issues in Ukraine. Tell them that this hasn’t just happened out of nowhere and read our explainer with them. Knowledge is power.

6. Remind children that the best way to stay safe is to take care in their own daily lives.

Children are more likely to have an accident in their own home than when they are out and about.