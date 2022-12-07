As temperatures plummet around the UK, some people are tentatively putting the heating on in their homes. However, for some, it may not be as easy as that, due to the cost of living crisis which has left many financially strained.

However, there are devices and tricks out there that could help you keep warm without spending thousands on heating bills. These include anything from home workouts to opting for fleeced sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only are these tips and tricks designed to keep you warm in a time where temperatures are set to plummet, they could also save you money too. Just in time as money concerns worsen in the run up to the festive season.

These tips for the Christmas season and beyond have been provided by Owen Whitlock, the resident interiors expert at Beanbags.co.uk . And his suggestions all come in at less than a tenner.

Most Popular

According to Met Office forecasts, the chances of a cold winter are now slightly higher than usual. A spokesperson said: “The likelihood of a colder three-month period overall is slightly greater than normal.”. So with that in mind, Here are five tips to keep you warm this winter…

Do a home workout

Advertisement Hide Ad

For people who work from home, having the heating on for most of the day will cost a lot. But, doing a workout will boost your blood circulation and keep your body warm. Working out will also help your body regulate its temperature.

Make sure your radiators are clear

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have the heating on, you’ll want to maximise the heat it can give off. If something is covering all or a portion of your radiator, remove it so all radiators are completely visible, allowing the heat to effectively spread around the room.

Add an extra layer of insulation to your windows for £4.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can use transparent and airtight materials to give your windows an extra layer of insulation in the winter. Home window insulation kits can be bought for as little as £4.99 which will help block out cold drafts and keep more heat in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buy draught excluders for £7.99 instead of paying for a full repair

A draught can let valuable heat escape, you will be essentially wasting money with the heating on. There is a cheap solution for this, as draught excluders can help to keep the warmth from escaping and can be used on doors and windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get a fleece sheet