Flat overlooking 18th hole where Tiger Woods won his first British Open goes on the market for £2.3m
Property-hunters are being given the chance to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage - for a cool £2.3m
A flat overlooking the 18th hole on The Old Course at St Andrews, where Tiger Woods won his first British Open, has gone on the market for £2.3m. The plush pad is located in a‘ luxurious Victorian development with direct views towards the ‘Home of Golf’.
Situated within the 128-year-old Hamilton Grand apartment building, the 1,000 sq ft property features two impressive balconies and a decadent living space. The Hamilton Grand building underwent extensive restoration in 2010 and has proven a magnet for ultra-rich golf fans from across the globe since then.
Its new owner will have access to a butler service, private chefs and full housekeeping services and can also benefit from a membership to Kohler Waters Spa. The two-bed home is apartment number 16 and sports a 24-hour manned butler’s desk located in a grand lobby. It boasts lavishly decorated apartment with wooden floors and a Georgian styled fireplace, as well as a well-equipped kitchen.
Each bedroom has its own bathroom attached, with one sporting a luxury jacuzzi and tiled shower. The twin French doors offer the best view of the iconic course, giving the new homeowners a clear view of the 18th Green and fairway of the Old Course.
The Old Course at St Andrews is widely considered the oldest golf course in the world after it was founded in 1552 and celebrated its 150th Open last year. St Andrews Links run five annual golfing tournaments throughout the year, including the prestigious St Andrews Links Trophy.