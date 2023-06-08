Take a look inside this three bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three bed terraced house on zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58129195/?search_identifier=f83e254d9ddffefd0f52950758b7279d13869e118f0d53c9c452426446a75278"> Green Lane, South Shields , is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Pattison for just £100,000.

The property features a good sized living room kitchen and bedrooms and is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.

It is described as an “ideally placed property for local amenities and schools, as well as bus and transport routes making an ideal family home. Comprising of Upvc door to the entrance hallway with doors to the lounge, kitchen and utility, stairs to the first floor landing. To the first floor lie three bedrooms and family bathroom with separate W.C. Externally, an enclosed garden lies to the rear. Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing.”

Property Summary:

Price: £100,000

Location: Green Lane, South Shields NE34

Agent: Pattison Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 454 0488

1 . Green Lane, South Shields NE34 The property is on Green Lane, South Shields NE34 Photo Sales

2 . Living room Living room area Photo Sales

3 . Living/dining room The living/dining room Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The property kitchen Photo Sales