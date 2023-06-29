Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three bed semi-detached house in Simonside Hall, South Shields , is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Chase Holmes for just £110,000.

The property features a well presented garden as well as a good sized living room and kitchen. It is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The semi-detached house was first listed on June 19. The property is council tax band A and has an EPC rating of C

Property Summary:

Price: £110,000

Location: Simonside Hall, South Shields NE34

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 424 5555

1 . Garden The property has a well presented garden Photo Sales

2 . Front of the property Front entrance to the property Photo Sales

3 . Living room A good size living room Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Kitchen in the property Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3