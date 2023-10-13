French school knife attack: teacher killed and two others injured in fatal stabbing at high school in Arras
The attacker, who entered the high school in the northern French city of Arras, killed a teacher at the school and injured two others
French police have launched an anti-terror investigation after a teacher was killed and two others were injured in a knife attack on a high school in the northern city of Arras.
Anti-terror prosecutors took over the investigation following the attack which took place at around 11am local time. The attack took place at the Gambetta high school, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.
It is believed that the attacker may have had a terror motive. According to a witness at the scene, he was seen shouting 'Allahu Akbar', meaning 'God is greatest' as the attack was going on. Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator and he is now in custody.
French broadcasters France Info and BFM reported that the attacker was a former pupil of the school. Police also said that the man, who is described as being in his 20s, was known to authorities for his involvement with radical Islam.
President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to the scene. Naima Moutchou, a vice president of the lower house of parliament, said that the National Assembly “expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured”.