Full list of films and TV shows that will be removed from Netflix this month
Netflix has a string of exclusive shows and movies set for release across the run up to Christmas.
But, it will also be removing a number of blockbusters and award-winning TV shows across November.
This means your watch list could suddenly be lacking titles, or movies you thought you had unlimited access to are suddenly gone from the platform.
While Netflix does not advertise the shows disappearing from its library, you can expect to lose out on the chance to watch Spider-Man: Far From Home, and The Secret Life of Pets.
Here, we have compiled a list of all the shows being removed, and when.
Movies
1 November
Aiji
As Good as it Gets
Bewitched
The Bittersweet
The Code
Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Daddy’s Home
Eyewitness
Happy Feet Two
Left Behind
Little Singham: Mahabali
Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different
Music and Lyrics
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Ninja Assassin
A Perfect Christmas List
Police Academy
Reckoning
So Undercover
Spanish Affair 2
Swedish Dicks
War
3 November
A Dog’s Journey
4 November
American Psycho
5 November
Brother in Love
Bucket List
Kids on the Block
Ophelia
6 November
The Late Bloomer
7 November
The Journey Is the Destination
Men in Black: International
The Secret Life of Pets 2
8 November
My Way
9 November
Z Storm
10 November
Papi Chulo
11 November
Brightburn
13 November
Ma
14 November
The Crew
15 November
Ali G Indahouse
Arkansas
Dead Silence
Halkaa
Johnny English Reborn
The Money Pit
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Other Boleyn Girl
Shark Tale
Tremors (1990)
16 November
Ms. Hammurabi
17 November
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
18 November
Love, Surreal and Odd
Road Trip
19 November
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Puppy Star Christmas
20 November
Steve Jobs
21 November
Bad Neighbours
Contraband
Falz Experience
Okafor’s Law
Seven and a Half Dates
A Trip to Jamaica
What Men Want
24 November
Spider-Man: Far From Home
TV
1 November
Haikyu!! season one and two
Just You
Love Around
Love Family
Love Me or Leave Me
3 November
Oh Yuck
4 November
Akulah Balqis
5 November
Meet the Adebanjos season one-three
Documentary
A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman