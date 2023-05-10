Development for the Game of Thrones new HBO spin-off series A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has been halted due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strikes.

The new show, set to be based on Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin's The Hedge Knight novella series, is among the major productions and ceremonies affected by the strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his blog post, George RR Martin said: "The writers' room on A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration.”

The author warned the strikes could last longer than previous walkouts in 1988 and 2007-2008, which lasted for 22 weeks and 100 days respectively.

Most Popular

He continued: "I expect they will be there for a long time. I have been through several of these since I first started writing for television and film in 1986.

"The 1988 strike, the first I was a part of, lasted 22 weeks, the longest in Hollywood history. The 2007-2008 strike, the most recent, went for 100 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This one may go longer. The issues are more important... and I have never seen the guild so united as it is now."

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has seen more than 9,000 members walk out after 98% of its voting members voted in favour of the action.

The strike action comes after writers clashed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in demand of higher pay and a greater share of the profits from the modern streaming boom.