New York Police Department has responded to reports that Meghan and Harry were ‘chased by photographers’ last night (May 16). In a statement, a spokesperson for NYPD addressed the events.

The NYPD spokesperson said: “On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.’’

Harry’s spokesperson described the chase as ‘relentless’ and ‘near catastrophic’, meanwhile two New York police officials have played down the severity of the incident, stating it was a “bit of a chaotic scene”, Sky News reports.

The incident occurred in New York after the Duke and Duchess attended an awards ceremony on Tuesday (May 16). The award ceremony was the first public event Meghan and Prince Harry had attended since King Charles III’s coronation.