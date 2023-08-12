Harry Kane has broken his silence in a message to fans as he explains his decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur for German champions Bayern Munich. He posted an emotional farewell message to Spurs fans on Instagram and explained his decision to leave his boyhood club on the eve of their new Premier League campaign.

Kane was out of contract at Spurs next summer, having scored 280 goals to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but without a trophy. Despite the lack of silverware, he departs as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

Taking to Instagram, Kane said in a video message: “Hi there, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today.

“Obviously a lot of emotions are going through me right now and I’m sad to be leaving a club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man, there’s been so many great moments and special memories that I will cherish forever.

“So this is a thank you to all my teammates over the years, all my coaches, all the managers, every single staff member to do with the club, to the kit man, to the chefs, to everyone involved. Obviously I built special relationships with a lot of people.

“And most importantly to you, the Tottenham fans, from the moment I’ve been playing I’ve been one of your own and I’ve given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever.”

Harry Kane has left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich.

Kane added: “I felt like this was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. I think it was important for the new manager and players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

‘I wish Ange and all the boys the best honestly you know I’ll be watching as a fans and want them to be successful. This is a message though to all you fans around the world that’s supported me throughout my career. We’ll never forget the moments we’ve had together.

“It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”