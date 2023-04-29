Hong Kong’s tourism board will give away half a million free plane tickets this year to encourage travellers to visit the region. Information about the free tickets was unveiled earlier this year by Hong Kong’s leader John Lee Ka-chiu, as part of the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign which is said to be costing the region HK$2 billion (£212 million) to run.

Due to the pandemic and civil unrest, Hong Kong has struggled with tourism so the new campaign has been introduced in a bid to encourage holidaymakers to consider the destination.

The campaign opened to residents across south east Asia on March 1. On April 1, those living in mainland China were able to apply for the free flights.

Now, people in the UK will be able to apply for the free tickets from May 9. Those who live in the US or Europe are yet to become eligible for the free tickets.

But how can you apply for the free tickets and which airlines are part of the campaign? Here’s everything you need to know.

Free tickets to Hong Kong - which airlines are taking part?

Cathay Pacific are taking part in the free tickets to Hong Kong campaign

The free tickets will be available from airlines including Cathay Pacific, HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines and Greater Bay Airlines.

How to get free flight tickets to Hong Kong

UK travellers will be able to register for the free tickets on Cathay Pacific’s website on May 9 from 9am. Entrants must sign up to become a member before registering their interest and they will be asked to complete a quiz.

