If you ever feel like you’ve requested something weird at a hotel, take comfort in the fact they’ve seen a lot worse. Hotels.com has released their Room Service Report looking into requests from around the globe.

Almost 500 hotels took part in the research in a number of different countries including the United States, UK, France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the stranger requests include ‘diet water’, a rice bowl for dogs and more. Another customer asked for boiled bottled water as well as a serving of bison and blowfish, which if not prepared properly, can be poisonous.

The report also found that room service use is on the rise globally. Around a third of travellers spend a minimum of £100 on their room service bill per night, without burgers the most popular item ordered.

Most Popular

Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, commented: “Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests. Whether it’s a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there’s a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill.”

Hotels.com top 10 weirdest room service requests