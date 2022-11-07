New research has revealed the amount each campmate in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2022 earns on Instagram.

By examining their social media profiles and using influencer marketing calculators, AskGamblers , who carried out the research, were able to figure out what each celebrity earns each time they upload a sponsored post onto the social media site.

A spokesperson for AskGamblers said: “With the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here just around the corner, this research dives into the earnings of the celebrities to reveal how much they can earn outside of our screens.

“Millions of viewers will tune in every day to watch the hit ITV series, suggesting that the contestants can expect to gain an even higher follower count across social media, which will in turn increase opportunities and influence for the star’s outside of the jungle season. These findings also offer a fascinating insight into which celebrity may be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle if these follower counts translate into votes.”

Olivia Attwood is the highest-grossing celebrity in the jungle on Instagram. Not only does she have the most followers at 1.9m, she also earns the most per sponsored post at £5,626.

This is more than double the amount the celebrity below her in the list earns. With 634k Instagram followers, Boy George earns £2,731 for every sponsored post.

Meanwhile, the celebrity who earns the least for sponsored Instagram posts is Scarlette Douglas. According to AskGamblers, she earns £227 for each.

The list below shows the calculated amount AskGamblers say each I’m a Celebrity contestant earns per sponsored Instagram post:

