How to watch any film at the cinema for just £3 this weekend

Cineworld Day will take place on Saturday 26 February (Photo: Getty Images)

Cinema fans will be able to enjoy films on the big screen for a bargain price this month as part of a one day offer.

Cineworld is launching its first ever ‘Cineworld Day’ in celebration of the nation’s love of the pictures.

When is the event?

The inaugural event will take place across the UK on Saturday 26 February, and will see ticket prices reduced to just £3 for all films, all day.

The offer will be valid across all 101 of Cineworld’s sites in the UK and can be used for films shown in IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen, as well as regular 2D.

What films will be shown?

Cinema-goers will have the chance to see all of the latest film releases for only £3, including:

- Cyrano- The Duke- Death on the Nile- Uncharted- Marry Me- Belfast- Sing 2

As part of the Cineworld Day celebration, some of 2021’s biggest blockbuster favourites will also be brought back in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX.

These include Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Picturehouse, which is part of the Cineworld family, will also offer £3 tickets throughout Cineworld Day.

Additionally, as a limited time offer, customers can also receive 50% off their first month of Unlimited with the code BATMAN50 when you pay monthly, or 10% off annual memberships with BATMAN10.

Stuart Crane, VP of Film for Cineworld Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers to our first Cineworld Day, where for one day only on Saturday February 26, they can experience all of the latest movies in all of the Cineworld formats for only £3, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen.

“The last two years have been especially difficult for the cinema industry, but with the huge crowds returning through our doors for movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and with so many exciting movies to look forward to in 2022, like The Batman, Morbius, Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jurassic World: Dominion, we wanted to celebrate everything that people love about cinema and everything that there is to look forward to at Cineworld, the best place to watch a movie.”

Can I book tickets?

Tickets for Cineworld Day can be booked online.