The Christmas classic which shot Macaulay Culkin to fame is loved by generations.

It’s Christmas time and for the movie-buffs among us, watching a Christmas movie can be the perfect way to spend a festive evening.

While there are plenty of brand-new Christmas movies to enjoy, such as Eddie Murphy’s Prime Video release, Candy Cane Lane, we may also be craving the Christmas classics we enjoyed back in the day.

Home Alone, and the following sequels to the original 1990 movie is a franchise which people love to re-watch at Christmas time.

A young Macaulay Culkin plays main character Kevin McAllister, a young boy accidentally left behind when his family go on holiday to Paris during Christmas.

Kevin’s Chicago home is invaded by robbers, and he must defend himself and the home from them, in hilarious scenes.

The Christmas classic has now become a franchise consisting of three theatrical released films including; Home Alone (1990), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and Home Alone 3 (1997).

The following three films were made for television, as well as streaming service Disney+, and includes; Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

Where can I watch the Home Alone movies?

All six movies in the Home Alone franchise can be watched on Disney+ with a subscription. They can also be bought or rented from Amazon Prime Video, with the exception of the final instalment which was released exclusively on Disney+.

Where is Macaulay Culkin today?

The original Kevin McAllister, Macaulay Culkin became a household name after his breakthrough role in Home Alone.

Now aged 43-years-old, Culkin is engaged to Disney’s The Suite Life star Brenda Song, and together they share two children.