Radio DJ Chris Moyles has expressed his shock that fellow contestant Matt Hancock was more popular than him after he was voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! during Thursday night’s (November 24) episode. He was named in the bottom two with comedian Seann Walsh of the public vote by show hosts Ant and Dec.

Speaking during his exit interview, the 48-year-old said: “I just said this morning in the Bush Telegraph, ‘I’ve got this now, I’d really like to stay’...I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me! What the bejesus is going out? Why am I out and he’s still in?...Matt Hancock, I’ve got massive issues with, but Matt, I’ve got less issues with.’

Despite being voted off the Australian jungle , Chris said he felt like a “competition winner”, adding: “I never got over the surrealness of it all. I’d like often be the last one to go to bed and I’d go to the dunny and I’d look back and I’d go, ‘Wow!’” He described his appearance on the show as a “privilege” and that it was a “real honour” to be part of it. He said: “I know I won’t appreciate it until I’m out.”

Recalling his journey in the camp, he said he was “not cut out for this life”, as he described himself as an “anxious, scared man who is really comfortable in a radio studio.” The broadcaster reportedly struggled to compete well in the trials, at one time winning only one star for camp, meaning that the group had to split one meal while there were 11 people living in camp.

Chris’ exit from the show however received mixed reactions from those viewing at home, saying that it was Matt that deserved to get the boot. The MP, who is also a former health minister, has made it to the last five of the popular reality show, and many viewers appear to be on his side.

A viewer said: “Maybe because he’s (Matt) coming across as a nice person. Other than Mike (Tindall), the remaining camp mates have all been team players. That’s what I’m A Celeb is all about.” Another shared the same thought, saying: “Can’t wait to use my five votes to save Matt for another day”.

But one Chris fan said it was Matt who deserved to go. She said: “Loved Chris. Listened to him for over 20 years. Clearly way out of his comfort zone and didn’t get anywhere near as much air time as he should have. Shame Matt Hancock went in and spoiled it. Would have been so much better without him.”

Who has left the jungle so far in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Chris has now joined comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, TV Presenter Scarlette Douglas and broadcaster Charlene White who was the first celebrity to be voted off.

On a technicality, though, Love Island star Olivia Attwood was the first to depart the show within 24 hours of its premiere owing to health concerns. Upon her return to the UK, she acknowledged that she had been sent to A&E and given blood tests that proved she was suffering from anaemia, but that she was "enjoying" watching her fellow campmates battle in the jungle.

Who is left in the I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Here are all the remaining celebrities in the Australian jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

When is the final of I’m A Celebrity 2022?