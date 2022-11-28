England footballer Jill Scott has been named the winner of the ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, as Hollyoaks star Owen Warner takes second place and former health secretary Matt Hancock finishes third in Sunday’s final, with many expressing ‘relief’ that the politician failed to secure the crown despite his unexpected popularity since joining the show.

The working MP’s participation in the show has been controversial since day one and it resulted in him losing the Tory whip. But Hancock said him joining the series was to show to the public what he was like as a person. He said: "Lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas for obvious reasons, and I just wanted to be myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I also believe that for politicians as a whole, we don’t come across as human enough. And this is probably the most extreme way of showing who you are." He said he carried a lot of expectations from the people, who mostly would judge him based on the TV and the media. He added: “I just went in absolutely clear that I was going to be totally myself as if the cameras weren’t on and that’s what I did. And that is what I’m like in private."

Since last week, the public has been voting to support their favourite campmates instead of evicting their least favourite. During his time in the jungle, Hancock participated in ten Bushtucker trials, five of which were the result of a public vote that made him one of the finalists, surprising many.

Most Popular

Hancock previously stated he would donate a portion of his fee for participating in the series, which is estimated to be £400,000, to a hospice in his West Suffolk constituency and dyslexia charities. Earlier in Sunday’s final , former Lioness Scott, Hancock and soap star Warner were seen taking part in their last Bushtucker trials, before enjoying their final meal together in camp.

Upon being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Scott joked, "I just can’t believe it, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for 12 million votes." She also described her fellow campmates as “absolutely incredible” and that they were “one big team.” She said: “I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us, I think we’ve all been winners of I’m A Celebrity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runner-up Warner said he was pleased for his co-star and said that no one deserved the victory more than Scott. He said: “I’m so gassed for Jill, I think everyone agrees. No one deserves it more than Jill!”

‘Relief’ all round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers at home were also quick to express their ‘relief’ that Jill took home the crown instead of Hancock, describing her as the ‘worthy winner’. Football commentator Michael McCann said on Twitter: “Jill Scott was already a Queen of women’s football, but now delighted she’s Queen of the Jungle too! So unsurprised, so deserved, SO good!”

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said that Jill winning the show means that there’s still faith in the British public not to vote for Hancock, who broke his own Covid rules during lockdown. One said: “Thank God the only crown that Matt got is a frog on his head,” referring to a Bushtucker trial that saw a frog sit on top of his head while a massive spider crawled over his face.

One said: “Hancock should never have been on this show. He should be in his constituency. Instead, he chose £400k and whatever profits he makes from it all. He should be directly removed as an MP. He will certainly lose at the next election. We will make it happen. Tactical voting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad