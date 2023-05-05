News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Influencer fuming after thinking she got great deal on bottled water - only to receive doll-sized miniatures

“They wouldn’t even saturate a Rice Krispy,” fumed the 18-year-old, who originally thought she’d found a great deal on Evian bottled water.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 5th May 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read

A woman who thought she found a great deal on Evian bottled water was left fuming after a tiny parcel arrived - containing doll-sized bottles. Content creator Summer Reeves loves bottled water, so she was excited when she found a bargain deal online - 10 Evian water bottles for just £3.

But the 18-year-old was left “heartbroken” when a small jiffy bag arrived with miniature bottles inside. A video shows Summer revealing the small padded envelop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She says: "What on God’s earth is going to fit in that? What Evian bottle is going to fit in that? I’ll show you what Evian bottle is going to fit in that..."

She then holds up a pair of tiny water bottles with a yellow tinge in complete shock and adds: "Is it even real water? I doubt it, it’s yellow. I’ve got three words for these bottles... what a joke."

Most Popular

    Summer had to wait three days after placing the order to find out the mistake she had made. When the parcel finally arrived, she realised that the package said the bottles were "miniature dollhouse toys."

    Summer, from Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, said: "It was £3 for 10 of what I thought to be water bottles, but really I got a load of dollhouse size Evians. I showed my mum a bulk pack of Evian water online and personally I prefer bottled water as I prefer the taste.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Content creator Summer Reeves loves bottled water and was excited when she found a bargain deal online - 10 Evian water bottles for £3. But all was not as it seemed.Content creator Summer Reeves loves bottled water and was excited when she found a bargain deal online - 10 Evian water bottles for £3. But all was not as it seemed.
    Content creator Summer Reeves loves bottled water and was excited when she found a bargain deal online - 10 Evian water bottles for £3. But all was not as it seemed.

    "We ordered what we thought were normal-sized Evians and the next thing you know these tiny mini-Evian bottles arrive. All I can think to myself is that it’s not even going to saturate a Rice Krispy.

    "So it taught me a lesson to always read the description." Summer added: "When I first received and opened the parcel, I thought how on earth is an Evian bottle going to fit in such a small package?

    "To be honest this is the type of silly stuff that happens to me so I wasn’t too surprised about it."

    Related topics:summerEarth