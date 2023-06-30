The tech giant has announced it will turn off a decade old feature next month, photo stream. Photo stream creates an album that automatically stores your snaps from the last 30 days, however My Photo Stream stopped uploading snaps on June 26 and everything in it will be lost when the album gets deleted on July 26.

Luckily, there is a way to avoid losing treasured photos forever. If you’re an iPhone user, you’re urged to go on My Photo Stream – which is accessible through the Photos app – and save the contents to your device.

My Photo Stream has offered free storage for over a decade and an alternative to iCloud Photos, which is only available at a monthly cost. On its support page, Apple says: “My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023.

“As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. “If a photo you want isn’t already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device.”

