Good Morning Britain viewers were left bemused after two ‘royal’ guests appeared on the ITV morning show. Special guests Guy and Wendy, who claim to be King Charles and Queen Camilla impersonators, were brought into the studio in the run-down to the historic coronation on May 6.

Presenter Kate Garraway, who sat opposite co-host Ben Shephard, welcomed the pair to the show and said: “They’ve taken time out of their very busy schedules as we’re joined this morning by none other than their majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Ben Shephard added: “An absolute privilege.” After the hilarious start, Ben introduced the duo as former DJ and King Charles impersonator Guy and Camilla doppelganger Wendy.

Despite being dressed in royal garments, some viewers failed to see Guy and Wendy’s resemblance to the two monarchs. On Twitter, one person wrote: “They look absolutely nothing like them!!”

Another person added: “her hair is the only similarity!” A third person believed Guy looked more like US president Joe Biden. They said: “Looks more like Joe Biden!”

A fourth person said: “Worst lookalike I ever seen.” “No lookalikes available then?” another added.

