John Mayer announces solo acoustic UK tour: how to buy tickets and presale details
John Mayer is bringing his groundbreaking SOLO tour to the UK
John Mayer has announced he will be bringing his groundbreaking solo acoustic tour to the UK. The 2023/24 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature a rare, full acoustic set from the man himself.
John Mayer introduced himself in 2001 with his quintuple-platinum Room For Squares. Since then, the seven-time Grammy winner has garnered over 20 million albums worldwide and billions of streams.
Here’s everything you need to know about John Mayer’s UK tour.
How to get tickets for John Mayer’s UK tour
Fans will get access to presale tickets via the Live Nation website, on Thursday, April 20 from 10am. General sale tickets will then be available on Friday, April 21 from 10am, via the Live Nation website.
John Mayer: SOLO full UK & Ireland tour dates
March 18 2024: London, The O2
March 27 2024: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
March 29 2024: Dublin, 3Arena
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.