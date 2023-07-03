Figures from the latest Sovereign Grant report show King Charles’ private secretary Sir Clive Alderton receives more than double what Camilla’s ‘right-hand woman’ Sophie Densham is paid. The report, which lists a breakdown of royal expenditures, listed Sir Clive’s salary as £205,000-£210,000, whilst Ms Densham is paid around £90,000-£95,000.

Sophie Densham is often seen accompanying Queen Camilla at public engagements and has been her ‘right hand woman’ since 2008. Most recently, she walked alongside Camilla during the procession of the late-Queen’s coffin during her state funeral in September.

A former senior palace worker described the pay gap as "shocking", saying: "I’m really shocked by the disparity and I’m astonished by Sophie’s salary — that is a kick in the teeth." According to the report, Sir Clive was also provided housing "for the better performing of his duties" to the King.

As part of his role, the top aide reportedly resides at Marlborough House, near Buckingham Palace, where his office is. The accommodation is rented from the Crown estate, with the undisclosed rent deducted from his salary "at a rate agreed with HM Treasury".

A separate source told the Express : "Whether you think there’s a disparity in the pay because of their sex, rather than their seniority, there is a question there. Sophie is known as being a very capable and dedicated support to the Queen."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, 2023. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.