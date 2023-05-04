King Charles III’s coronation will take place this weekend (May 8), and with that comes an extra bank holiday. Meaning that millions of people across the UK will be getting an extra day to join in the celebrations.

Preparations for the big day are well underway from public events to street parties, bunting is being hung as we speak. Many people who are hosting their own parties will be looking to add something special to their menus this weekend, for both food and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, and to coincide with the historical event, the drink experts at Bottle Club have researched some of the drinks and ingredients reportedly most popular among members of the royal family. The experts have subsequently devised some unique recipes that are perfect to create over the long weekend, as the coronation celebrations take place.

So, what are the ultimate tipples to sip this Coronation weekend? Here’s a full list of cocktails and how to make them.

Most Popular

Dubonnet & Gin Cocktail

It was widely speculated by those within the royal circle that the late Queen Elizabeth II was partial to the often overlooked drink Dubonnet, which was first marketed back in 1846, when the British monarch was just 9 years into her almost 64-year reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This sweet, aromatised wine-based quinquina is often enjoyed as an aperitif, but can also be consumed in the form of a gin-based cocktail, which was apparently the preferred tipple of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Ingredients:

30ml of your preferred gin

60ml of Dubonnet

One slice of lemon

Ice cubes

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add the gin to a small wine glass first, followed by Dubonnet, then add the lemon, after making sure all pips have been removed from its flesh. Add two large ice cubes - or more if it’s a warm day - placed on top of the lemon slice to act as a mixer for the spirits. Serve immediately.

Dry Gin Martini

It has been reported that alongside a preference for single malt Scotch whisky, the King also enjoys a simple but classic gin martini, which he may well be indulging in following the coronation ceremony on May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients:

70 ml of dry gin

1 tbsp of dry vermouth

2 tbsp of olive brine

1 wedge of lemon

Green olives to garnish

Method:

Pour the dry vermouth and olive brine into a shaker with ice and shake well. Rim the martini glass with the wedge of lemon. Strain into the glass and add the olive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Roy

During her years in the media spotlight, Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales has been photographed on numerous occasions enjoying a whisky during social events and parties.

So, for an occasion as special as a coronation, we can only assume this Rob Roy cocktail, a 19th-century cocktail believed to have been created at New York City’s iconic Waldorf Hotel, would be a hit with Prince William’s wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients:

60ml of your preferred Scotch

25ml of sweet vermouth

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Glacier cherries to garnish

Method:

Add the Scotch, sweet vermouth and bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with cherries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casamigos Paloma

The King’s niece, Princess Eugenie is presumably a fan of the Tequila brand Casamigos (partly owned by Hollywood actor George Clooney), due to the fact her husband Jack Brooksbank once acted as the global brand ambassador for the drinks company.

This refreshing, easy-to-make Paloma cocktail, which derives from Mexico, would therefore surely be a hit among the younger royals with its sweet, sour, bitter and salty notes pleasing to all palates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients:

60ml of Casamigos tequila

15ml of freshly squeezed lime juice

Grapefruit soda to top

Pink grapefruit wedge to garnish

Method:

Rub a grapefruit wedge around the edge of a glass, and dip the rim in salt (optional). Add the tequila and lime juice to the glass, and fill with ice. Top with grapefruit soda, and stir briefly and gently to combine. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summer Cup

In her now-deleted blog, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle once referred to her love of a summer cup cocktail,which is commonly made with Pimms, and will act as a perfect refreshing drink for a long bank holiday weekend in May, especially if we are lucky enough to enjoy some warm weather and sunshine.

Ingredients (serves 4):

240ml of Pimms

700ml of lemonade

Sliced cucumber

8 sliced strawberries

½ large orange, sliced

½ lemon, sliced

Fresh mint to garnish (optional)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Method: