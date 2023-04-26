The BBC documentary, Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, will feature home movie footage showing King Charles as we’ve never seen him before. The 60 minute documentary will tell the 70 year story of Charles’ rise to the throne through rare footage and the King’s own words as he narrates the story using excerpts taken from existing interviews and speeches over the years.

The documentary will also include never seen before film from the rushes of the infamous 1969 documentary ‘Royal Family’. The programme followed the family for over a year and was watched by three quarters of the population at the time.

The BBC say the documentary will offer a “rare and deeply personal glimpse into the royal’s life as heir to the throne and now King.” Never seen before footage will include a young Charles flying a plane solo, a visit to the Royal Mint with Queen Elizabeth II, a trip to Malta when he was young, and a shot of the then Prince decorating a Christmas tree at Windsor.

Footage will also show the Royal Family enjoying a bonfire at Sandringham, sitting down to dinner onboard The Royal Yacht Britannia and taking a hovercraft. Audiences will hear The King discuss his childhood years, including his memories of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, as well as his school days, adolescence, and investiture as Prince of Wales.

Simon Young, the BBC’s Head of History said: “It’s a real privilege to be trusted with such rare, unseen archive material to create a new and distinctive portrait of someone so famous and photographed. As Their Majesties’ Coronation approaches, this film will give audiences a fresh insight into his remarkable life.”

