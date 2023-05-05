Freya Ridings has stepped back from performing at the Coronation Concert due to being unwell, BBC has announced. Her slot will now be filled in by London-born singer-songwriter Zak Abel, joining the star-studded line-up consisting of the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That.

In a statement, the broadcaster said : “The BBC has announced that British singer-songwriter Zak Abel is stepping in to perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, replacing Freya Ridings, who has had to pull out, due to being unwell and therefore unable to perform."

Speaking of his last-minute addition to the lineup, Zak said: "I am honoured and overwhelmed to be included in the Coronation celebrations. To have the opportunity to be part of such a historic moment is something I will forever be humbled by and will never forget.”

Zak, 28, has so far collaborated with some of the world’s biggest dance producers, including Kygo, Avicii and Tom Misch. At 21, he was diagnosed with otosclerosis – overgrowth and brittleness of the stapes bone in the ear, which can lead to hearing loss. He is best known for hits Freedom, Bad and Beautiful Escape.

Meanwhile, Freya, 29, rose to prominence back in 2017 with her ballad, Lost Without You, which became a top ten hit on the UK Singles Chart. The North London singer has two albums with her self-titled album being supported by the single Castles, which would become her international breakthrough.

Singing sensations and American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will take the stage and perform for the Royal Family and the hundreds of guests. Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger, and Andrea Bocelli are also among the other acts set to wow the viewing crowds around the world.

Coronation Concert - how to watch

The concert will celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen and will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer , Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday, May 7.