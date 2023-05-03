Ahead of his coronation, a new study by IG.com has compared the salaries of global monarchs, heads of governments, and high-profile CEOs, finding King Charles is top of the list. The study found that King Charles earns 162% more than the next highest paid head of state, King Philippe of Belgium.

King Charles’ private fortune sits at an estimated £1.8 billion thanks to investments in cars, jewellery, property and more, as well as immunity from inheritance tax. Where King Charles III leads amongst his global peers is his annual salary (the Sovereign Grant) of £110.3 million,

The Sovereign Grant is the payment which is paid annually to the monarch by the government in order to fund the monarch's official duties. While King Charles will reportedly be the highest-paid monarch thanks to the Sovereign Grant, the wealthiest monarch globally is the King of Thailand with an estimated £34 billion net worth, followed by the Sultan of Brunei (£28 billion), and King of Saudi Arabia (£14 billion).

Highest paid heads of state annually

Charles III - UK monarch - £110,300,000 King Philippe - Belgium monarch - £11,704,491.56 Margrethe II - Denmark monarch - £10,821,669.08 Carl XVI Gustaf - Sweden monarch - £6,699,903.44 Naruhito - Japan Emperor - £1,934,292.96 Harald V- Norway monarch - 890,032.52 Willem Alexander - Netherlands monarch - 539,744.70 Henri- Luxembourg Grand Duke - £539,744.70 Joe Biden- USA President - £321,250.80 Alexander Van Der Bellen – Austria President - £309,156.78