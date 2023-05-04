News you can trust since 1849
Think you are a King Charles know it all? Put your knowledge to the test with our coronation quiz

Patrick Hollis
Published 4th May 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:53 BST

The coronation of a monarch doesn’t come around too often in the UK. The crowning of King Charles will be the first in 70 years. 

All the build up will come to a head on Saturday May 6 when the big day arrives. Before that, why not get in the mood with a short quiz that will put your knowledge of the new king and his family to the test? 

We’ve pieced together ten questions about King Charles and his family for you to work through ahead of the coronation. The answers to the questions are at the bottom of the article- best of luck! 

King Charles III and Royal Family coronation quiz 

    1. How old was Queen Elizabeth II when she was coronated? 

    2. In what year was King Charles III born? 

    3. King Charles has a car which runs on cheese and wine- True or False? 

    4. How many grandchildren does King Charles III have? 

    5. What is the name of King Charles III’s Gloucestershire residence? 

    6. In what year did King Charles III marry Camilla Parker-Bowles? 

    7. Who was the first documented monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, and when was it? 

    8. How long in miles is the route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey which King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take? 

    9. What two TV soaps did King Charles once appear in?

    10. How old was King Charles when he became Prince of Wales? 

    Answers

    King Charles III (Photo Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III (Photo Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
    1. 25-years-old

    2. 1948

    3. True- it is a converted Aston Martin car 

    4. Five- George, Louis, Charlotte, Archie and Lillibet

    5. Highgrove 

    6. 2005

    7. The first documented coronation at Westminster was that of William the Conqueror on December 25 1066

    8. 1.3 miles 

    9. Coronation Street in 2000 and Eastenders in 2022

    10. Nine years-old

