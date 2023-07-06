Thousands packed the streets of Edinburgh as King Charles received Scotland’s crown jewels in St Giles’ Cathedral, but outside two women were arrested while protesters shouted "not my king".

King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving. The ceremony included a people’s procession, a royal procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

Outside the service, two women, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested over an alleged breach of the peace, after reportedly trying to get over the safety barriers outside. Protesters set up camp along the Royal Mile, chanting "not my king" to the surrounding crowd.

Demonstrator Evie Smith, who lives on the Royal Mile, does not believe the monarchy should be abolished but would like to see the royals put more money "back into the country".

She told Sky News: "Some people can’t even afford a Sunday dinner. Others like nurses are also looking for better pay. I would like to see [the royals] give significantly more back, as well as all the billionaires."

The service featured centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

Anti-monarchy protesters before for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

