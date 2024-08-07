Fans of the R’n’B legend Ms Lauryn Hill and The Fugees have been left disappointed after US tour dates for the group have been quietly cancelled without explanation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans reported getting emails from Live Nation on Tuesday, August 6 stating that Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation anniversary tour had been cancelled and that they would be automatically refunded. Variety also reports that the 18 US tour dates, which had been set to kick off in Florida on Friday, have since been removed from sale on Ticketmaster.

The cancellation of the tour, which celebrates the landmark 1998 album ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’, comes as a surprise to fans, who have yet to be given a reason for the shows being scrapped. One fan said on social media: “Such a disappointment for fans who were looking forward to experiencing the magic of Lauryn Hill & The Fugees live. Here's hoping for rescheduling and better days ahead for the tour!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s another bitter blow for ticket holders, with Lauryn Hill and the Fugees already cancelling their tour now cancelling tour dates for the third year in a row. A handful of dates were cancelled in November 2023, with Hill explaining: “As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month.

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have quietly cancelled US tour dates, putting UK dates in question (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

Hill and the Fugees members, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, are still set to embark on the European leg of the anniversary tour this autumn. It will kick off in Dublin in October 7. The tour will arrive in the UK on October 9 in Cardiff, October 12 in Manchester and October 14 in London. As of yet, there is no word to confirm that these dates are affected by the US tour cancellation.