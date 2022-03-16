Lay-Z-Spa is hiring a hot tubologist with a £100 hour salary

Get paid to test out hot tubs

To mark National Hot Tub Day on 28th March, Lay-Z-Spa has launched a search for a Hot Tubologist to test its award-winning range of hot tubs.

The lucky winner will be paid £500 for five hours of work to test Lay-Z-Spa's hot tub. Different factors such as bubbliness, relaxation and socialisation will be judged.

The winning candidate will also star on Lay-Z-Spa's social media to share their expert opinion as the company's brand ambassador. Furthermore, the applicant will be the envy of their friends and family as the proud owner of the garden accessory.

How to apply

Applicants need to submit 150 words about why they would make the best Hot Tubologist. They must also submit a selfie of themselves with the space they’d put the Santorini HydroJet Pro™ if they were to win to www.lay-z-spa.co.uk/hot-tubologist. Eligible candidates must be over 18 years old, and UK residents.