Lego have unveiled two new sets to delight movie lovers, which will be released next month. July’s releases include a Hocus Pocus set that depicts the Sanderson sister’s cottage .

The set will be released under the Lego Ideas branch, which means the set was designed by fans who had submitted their ideas to be considered as an official set. Users can vote for ideas they like which will help Lego decide which sets to put into official development.

The 2,316-piece set is a detailed build of the Sanderson sisters cottage which also includes the graveyard gate. Inside the home are fun details including the iconic cauldron and spellbooks, including the sister’s bedroom inside the roof.

The set will include six minifigures including Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler), Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mary Sanderson (Kathy Majimy), Max Dennison (Omri Katz), Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) and Alison Watts (Vinessa Shaw). The set will also have a minifigure of Thackery Binx (Sean Murray & James Marsden) in cat form.

The set was designed by Amber Veyt, who described the cottage as “a character of its own”. The Sanderson sister’s cottage will cost £199.99 and will be released on July 4.

Lego will also release a Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set later on this year which will be a great addition to any Harry Potter fans collection. Fans will be able to build the Main Tower, Astronomy Tower, Great Hall and Boathouse, as well as the courtyards and greenhouses.

Fans will be able to recreate the Chamber of Secrets and The Winged Keyroom, as well as the Potions Classroom and the Chessboard Chamber from The Philosopher’s Stone. The Hogwarts Castle will also have the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage and the iconic Ford Anglia entangled in the Whomping Willow

