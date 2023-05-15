Les Dennis makes cheeky dig at ex-wife Amanda Holden over the Britain’s Got Talent star’s Paris holiday snaps
TV presenter Les Dennis appeared to make a cheeky swipe at ex-wife Amanda Holden in his latest social media post.
Les Dennis has appeared to make a cheeky dig at his ex-wife Amanda Holden on social media. The swipe came after the Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a string of pictures online from her recent trip to Paris.
The 52-year-old shared a picture of herself online in a red dress drinking a cocktail at a bar. In another snap, Holden is draped over a piano in a nod to 1989 movie The Fabulous Baker Boys starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
The TV star captioned the post: “Making Whoooopie” in a reference to a song sung by Pfeiffer in the film. Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.
One commented: “Mum gone wild in Paris.” Another wrote: “One of my favourite films of all time. Next time I’m at the piano...”
A third added: “No Holden back here”
A few hours after Holden posted the snaps, her ex-husband tweeted a photo of himself looking in the mirror. He captioned the post: “Not in Paris. In Leicester.”
His followers then flooded the comments section and were quick to notice the reference to his ex-wife’s post. One wrote: “Ooo burn!”
Another commented: “And everyone likes you 1000000000x more times than her.” A third said:“Way to go Les, you are an amazing person, better than that somebody in a city in northern France.
Dennis and Holden tied the knot in 1995 when she was 22 years old and he was 40. However, the marriage ended after eight years following Holden’s affair with Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey.