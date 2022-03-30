Little-known iPhone hack helps people suffering from stress and tinnitus

This is how to totally customise your iPhone (Photo: Shutterstock)

A little-known iPhone feaure could help those who are suffering with symptoms of stress or tinnitus, a tech guru claims.

TikTok user HEIMADigital shared a mobile phone trick in a video and said it can be used to help “mask unwanted environmental noise”.

How does the feature work?

Apple has included a series of soothing background sounds, such as oceans, rain or streams, into its software to help people retain focus, stay calm and minimise distractions.

These sounds “continuously play in the background to mask unwanted environmental or external noise, and the sounds mix into or duck under other audio and system sounds,” the company said.

iPhone users can turn on the feature for free whenever they like.

It is availale on iOS 15 which also hosts a suite of accessibility options to help people with mobility, vision, hearing and cognitive disabilities.

How do I turn the feature on?

To turn on the feature on your iPhone, simply follow these steps:

- open the ‘Settings’ app- go to ‘Accessibility’- scroll down to ‘Audio/Visual’- select ‘background sounds’

Here you will be able to choose to turn on the feature and select which type of sound you would like to hear, with options including ocean, rain, and stream.

On the feature, Apple said: “Everyday sounds can be distracting, discomforting, or overwhelming, and in support of neurodiversity, Apple is introducing new background sounds to help minimize distractions and help users focus, stay calm, or rest.