Police have confirmed seven children and two adults have been injured after a car crashed into a primary school in London. The incident is not being treated as terror related.

Met Police said officers were called to reports a car had collided with a primary school building just before 10am. Several people are being treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene , with the fire service also in attendance.

A statement from the Met Police said: “Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon. Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children. We await further updates on their conditions.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests. We will share further updates when we can. We are not treating this incident as terror related. An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

