This year’s summer series of Love Island may be coming to an end but it’s been a memorable eight weeks with plenty of drama, dumpings and re-couplings keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The series kicked off with viewers watching a new group of singletons who were on the hunt for true love as they entered the sun-baked Majorcan villa.

The final Love Island dumping, which took place on Sunday night (July 16), saw original Islander Mitch get dumped from the villa alongside partner Ella B. The pair faced a rocky few weeks on the show after Mitch decided to re-couple with the bombshell, despite being paired up with Abi, who was dumped from the island last week.

With the finale scheduled to take place tonight (July 31), the final four couples are gearing up to see who will be crowned the winner. The couples who have made it to the final are Jess and Sammy, Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, and Molly and Zachariah.

Last year, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the 2022 summer show and took home the cash prize. But which couple could go on to win the 2023 summer series? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much is the Love Island 2023 prize money?

The Love Island 2023 winner will be announced tonight

The Love Island prize money stands at £50,000. The sum has stayed the same since the show launched on ITV in 2015.

Do the couples have to share out the prize on Love Island 2023?