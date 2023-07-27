ITV dating series Love Island has reportedly axed the baby challenge after almost a decade of the show being back on air. The iconic task sees the final couples looking after crying ‘babies’.

However, it has been reported that the challenge will not be making an appearance during the final episodes of this year’s summer series. While its cancellation is yet to be confirmed, ITV2 viewers have shared their anger online over the reported decision to scrap the baby challenge, which usually airs ahead of the final dates.

One Twitter user wrote: “All I wanted was Tyrella in the baby challenge. Was that too much to ask for ??? #loveisland.”

Another said: “No way they cancelled the baby challenge. So are they about to have the Islanders beef until the end??” A third raged: “No way they chose The Grafties and cancel the baby challenge. I’m p***ed.”

A Love Island insider spoke to The Sun about the series ditching the challenge after 9 seasons. They said: “It’s not happening this year – but the show has seen loads of new tasks and challenges that fans have loved.”

Over the years, the iconic challenge has produced some memorable moments including notable scenes between couples who later went on to welcome their own children into the world. Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague recently welcomed baby Bambi into the world with partner Tommy Fury who she met on the show back in 2019.

