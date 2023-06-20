The Love Island preview has dropped with viewers set for a “show first” tonight (Tuesday, June 20) as host Maya Jama arrives at the villa to announce a shock twist. It’s not looking good for the villa’s “least compatible” couples in Episode 16 of the ITV2 dating show.

The episode begins with Jess questioning whether there could be more romance with Mitch than she first thought. So she pulls Sammy, who she’s coupled up with, for a chat about the situation following their bust-up over Leah.

Speaking at the fire pit, Jess tells Sammy: “I wanted to be honest with you about the Mitch situation. You’re not cutting yourself off, so why should I cut myself off?” Confused, Sammy says: “I’d understand more if it was a bombshell.”

Trouble is brewing between Jess and Sammy as Jess questions a future with Mitch.

As the pair go back and forth on their feelings, where does this leave the couple moving forward? And where does it leave Mitch?

Regardless, the love triangle is soon to be the least of the Islanders’ problems as Maya Jama gatecrashes what was meant to be a romantic brunch date. The Islanders had been enjoying a delicious breakfast in the garden, with conversations including whether Whitney would ever move to France, how closed off Tyrique really is following his night at the Hideaway with Ella and whether there is a connection between Catherine and Scott.

A romantic brunch is interrupted.

But in a brand new twist, Maya unexpectedly arrives to break up the fun. As the Islanders take in her sudden arrival, she says: “This is a bit of a surprise isn’t it? Stay where you are, this won’t take long. I hope you’re enjoying your cute brunch and time together. Well, as you know, finding your perfect match isn’t always easy.

“You guys are all living together, spending every moment together. You all have a front row seat into everyone’s relationship. You see first hand how it all goes down.

Maya Jama arrives at the Love Island villa to announce a shock twist.

“In your couples you now have a very big decision to make. I want you to decide which two couples are the least compatible and tonight I’ll be back to find out who you all have chosen. This won’t be easy, so I’ll leave you to it and I will see you later.”