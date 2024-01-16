Love Island All Stars has arrived on our screens, bringing notable cast members across all series together for a special version of the show. Here is all you need to know, including how to watch, cast line-up and what has happened so far.

One of Britain's most popular reality shows is back - and this time it is a special edition.

Love Island has returned to our screens once again, for a special 'All Stars' version of the reality television dating competition show.

In the brand-new format, former cast members across the previous nine seasons, have been selected to return to the villa, giving them a second chance at finding love on the show.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars, including how to watch, cast line-up and what has happened on the show so far.

What is Love Island All Stars?

Love Island All Stars is a special edition of the usual Love Island show. In the usual show, brand-new singletons will stay in a villa together and try to find love with one another, and make it to the end to win the cash prize. The format of Love Island All Stars is the same, however the cast members are former competitors from previous series.

How to watch Love Island All Stars?

Love Island All Stars is available to watch on ITV2 at 9pm every night. It will also be available to catch up on ITVX.

How long will Love Island All Stars last?

There's no difference in timescale to the regular editions of the show, however, presented Iain Stirling indicated he would be making bad jokes for "the next five weeks", though it had also been rumoured to be a two month long show.

Where is Love Island All Stars taking place?

This new edition of the show will see the contestants return to the South Africa villa, where the bulk of the 'winter' editions have taken place. The summer version of the show normally takes place in the Majorcan sun.

Maya Jama once again takes the hosting reigns after proving to be extremely popular with viewers in her first two stints as host. The British television presenter and radio DJ has hosted the show for well over a year now since the departure of Laura Whitmore in 2022.

Who is in Love Island All Stars?

It is quite the explosive line-up with a host of former favourites, including former couples making up the cast of the very first Love Island All Stars.

Cast members include; Hannah Elizabeth who is the first and only person to be proposed to during the show (in series one to Jon Clark), Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish who left their series after a dramatic break-up with one another, as well as Demi Jones, Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Chris Taylor and many others.

'Bombshell' cast members are expected to join as the show progresses.

The first ever series of Love Island All Stars arrived on our screens this week.

What happened on Love Island All Stars last night?

The Islanders were let into the villa for the first time to see which contestants would be entering the show alongside them. Liberty Poole was the first to enter as she walked hand in hand with Hannah Elizabeth. However, she got the biggest shock when her season seven ex Jake Cornish becoming one of the first boys to enter the house.

The girls were then asked to stand beside the boy they fancied the most, leaving Barbie star Chris Taylor with three women - and Jake and Toby with zero. However, Georgia Steel caused a little storm when she picked Anton Danyluk over Toby Aromolaran as it become apparent that Georgia Steel and Toby were already having a little fling in the outside world.

The Islanders then discovered they had no choice in who they were coupling up with and in was in fact the viewers vote - which of course meant Jake and Liberty were coupled up. However, the biggest surprise was yet to come as Callum Jones was introduced to the villa and told he could choose the girl of his choice to couple up with only for the villa to then be introduced to Molly Smith - his recent ex-girlfriend who he met during the show.

The show ended on a cliff-hanger as we await to see is Callum will try and rekindle his love with Molly by choosing her to couple up with.