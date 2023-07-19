News you can trust since 1849
Made In Chelsea: Ollie Locke quits E4 reality show after 12 years - here’s why

Ollie Locke has quit E4 reality series Made In Chelsea after 12 years on the show.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:58 BST- 2 min read

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has quit the reality TV series after 12 years. The 36-year-old first starred in the E4 show during its first-ever episode back in 2011.

Ollie is the only original cast member to still star in the reality show, which is set in the affluent area of London. He will be leaving the show alongside husband Gareth and the couple are currently expecting twins who are being carried by a surrogate.

Gareth, who shares new Youtube channel Our Daddy Diaries alongside his husband, confirmed the pair’s departure in an interview with The Sun. He said: “Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up. We’re very much the dads of it all.

Ollie (right) and Gareth (left) are quitting reality TV series Made in Chelsea
Ollie (right) and Gareth (left) are quitting reality TV series Made in Chelsea
    “It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over.”

    Gareth went on to explain that the couple ‘part of the production’ of their new Youtube show, and they’ll be able to ‘share absolutely everything’ with their loyal fanbase.

    The TV star added that he and his husband have “outgrown’” Made In Chelsea, as they are now heading down a “completely different path”.

    Gareth also compared the series to hit Disney+ series, The Kardashians. He said: “There are bits where we won’t know what’s going to happen. It’s much more like The Kardashians.

    “We’ll do their sit-down interviews to the camera to explain stuff, unlike in Made in Chelsea.”

    While the pair have decided to quit the London-based reality series, Gareth said Made In Chelsea’s producers have left the door open for them should they ever wish to make a comeback.

