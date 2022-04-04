Major energy firm gives away free electric blankets as bills soar

Octopus Energy is handing out 5,000 heated blankets to help customers keep warm (Photo: Adobe)

A major energy supplier is giving away free electric blankets to customers as the cost of gas and electricity bills soar.

The energy price cap increased on Friday (1 April) adding an extra £693 to bills for customers on default tariffs paying by direct debit debit, with costs rising from £1,277 to £1,971 - a 54% increase.

Meanwhile prepayment customers will see a bigger jump from this month, with their price cap going up by £708, from £1,309 to £2,017.

Citizens advice warned that around five million million would be unable to afford their energy bills from April, even taking into account the support the government has already announced.

It warned that this number would almost triple to one in four people in the UK (more than 14 million) if the price cap rises in October again based on current predictions.

5,000 free blankets

Octopus Energy is handing out 5,000 heated blankets to help customers keep warm while energy bills are at an all time high.

According to Uswitch, it would cost 28p to use an electric blanket for an hour a night, which would amount to £1.96 over the course of a week.

The actual amount you pay will vary depending on your tariff, which blanket you use and how long you use it for.

Several customers praised the firm for the move on social media, sharing photos of the Bauer heated throw which are currently being sold on Amazon for £40.

One customer wrote on Twitter: “A big thank you for the electric blanket.

“Being in a power wheelchair 24/7 - I feel the cold more with little room for exercise to warm up, and this useful gift will warm me up."

Another said: "Perfect timing on such a cold day! Thank you so much."

How do I get a free blanket?

Octopus Energy had 5,000 blankets to give out and said "stocks are very low".

Customers can get their free blanket by using the firm’s online assistance tool to apply, along which may also help with any other questions.