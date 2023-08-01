Manic Mechanics has just been released on Nintendo Switch and is a great co-op game that appears to be inspired by the Overcooked game mechanics. The new game by Scottish developer 4J Studios sets players inside a repair shop as they quickly try to fix as many cars as possible.

The game joins some of Nintendo’s big launches this year, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 which all make our top 10 best video games to play this summer. The Nintendo Switch is a great console for family friendly games, with Manic Mechanics joining the list.

Manic Mechanics was created by 4J Studios, which became popular for porting Minecraft to consoles. The game is a great party game but it also can be played solo or as a couple. Manic Mechanics is primarily designed to be played with up to four people, whether that’s locally or online.

The closest comparison to the new car repair game is Overcooked which has built a cult following for its kitchen based mayhem. Based in car repair garages, car parts replace food ingredients as you work together to repair as many cars as possible.

Quickly picking car parts off of a fast moving conveyor belt, fix them up on the right machine and fit them before the clock runs out. Between you and up to four friends, you need to take doors and spoilers to the paint station, engines and exhaust pimples to the mechanical station, as well as inflating tyres at the inflation station.

Each variation of the repairs has a slightly different button-pressing mini-game, which are all fairly simple but under the pressure of a ticking down clock, the chaos begins to build. Just a handful of levels in, players will be given multiple cars to work on, with a whole host of hazards making levels making your workplace a quick disaster.

Wielding mops and fire extinguishers, areas can be quickly fixed which make the game’s levels easier to navigate. Some levels will come with added risks including levels filling with lava, the occasional alien invasion and periodically being electrified.

Collecting cogs will help open new areas and new garages, so ensuring you complete a level to the best of your ability is important for collecting cogs. Points will dictate how many cogs per level you can earn, with hidden hogs around the map ready for collecting.

After a handful of levels it becomes obvious the game is targeted towards multiple players, as it rapidly becomes difficult to earn three cogs when playing solo as the levels get more complex. The game quickly becomes frustrating when playing solo as it seems impossible to complete any assigned tasks within the timed limit, without at least one other player.

The game’s appeal increases tenfold when playing co-op mode, whether that’s with a partner or up to three friends, which makes the game hilariously chaotic, as well as giving the opportunity to mess with the other players. There’s also brilliant attention to detail, like when you over inflate tyres, they will fly off, shooting across the garage.

Quickly players will figure out how to save time and get as many tasks under their belts as they fix the cars in under four minutes. The game will make you focus on working together in an under pressure environment, with the game rewarding players with an occasional finished part, giving players the opportunity to quickly finish vehicles.