Revels recall: Mars issues alert saying sweets may contain pieces of rubber
Confectionary giant Mars has recalled Revels because they may contain pieces of rubber - and are not safe to eat.
The company has revealed which sweets are affected - and the Food Standards Agency has issued an alert.
It includes the Revels in: 205g More to Share; 112g Pouch; and 71g Treat Bag sizes in the UK. Mars has also released the best before and batch codes of the affected products. It says none of its other sweets or products are affected.
The company said the affected best before dates are
- 27.10.2024
- 03.11.2024
- 10.11.2024
and the affected batch codes are
- 344G2SLO00
- 345B1SLO00
- 344E1SLO00
- 344E2SLO00
- 344F1SLO00
- 344F2SLO00
- 345D2SLO00
- 345E1SLO00,
- 345E2SLO00
- 345F2SLO00
- 345G1SLO00
- 346C1SLO00
Mars said: "If you have one of the products listed above, please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement. This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."
To contact Mars call 0800 952 0084 or visit www.mars.co.uk/contactus. The freepost postal address is Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionary UK Ltd.