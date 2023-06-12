McDonald's has confirmed the much-anticipated Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will be added to menus later this month after speculation last week. Fans took to social media after rumours circulated online about the sweet treat.

The fan-favourite is already available in some countries including Saudi Arabia and Cyprus, but now UK-based Maccies lovers will be able to get their fix of the dessert. McDonald's revealed to The Sun that the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will be available from from June 21.

The much-loved icecream will be available across all UK and Ireland restaurants for six weeks or until stocks last. Fans took to social media last week after the rumours emerged. It will be available in two sizes costing from £1.49 a go.

One McDonald’s fan said: “I had this in Ayia Napa in April it’s so nice.” Another added: “I saw this on tiktok that it’s coming in a couple of weeks and also cheese bites I hope it’s true.” And a third said: “Never mind the white choc biscoff chunky kit-kat. This is a proper game change.”

Thomas O’Neill, head of marketing, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be launching the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry in the UK and Ireland. It’s been a long-time hope to some of our McDonald’s patrons and we’re glad we can make this into a reality.